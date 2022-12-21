The incessant attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been blamed on the ruling party

According to the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress is responsible for the attacks

The opposition party said the attacks were in line with the directive issued by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress for the attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The PDP, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, said the APC, having realised that it had been rejected, “has commenced its violent attacks to frustrate the conduct of the elections.”

PDP has blamed APC for the attacks on the facilities of INEC. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

The party said the attacks were in line with the directive issued by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to his party members that “political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte. It is what we are doing; It is being determined; you do it at all cost; fight for it, grab it, and run with it.”

The PDP said in response to Tinubu’s directive, APC leaders and members have now activated plots to derail the electoral process through orchestrated violent attacks in various states of the country aimed to trigger a nationwide security emergency situation, instill fear and make it appear inconducive to conduct elections in the country.

“Part of the plot is the current attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission in various parts of the country as witnessed in Ogun, Osun and Imo states, where sections critical to the conduct of elections, particularly those connected to the collection of Permanent Voters Cards, were targeted and destroyed.

“Also, our party has been made aware of plans by the APC to orchestrate attacks in other states particularly Kogi and Delta; some states of the South-East as well as parts of the North with the view to subverting the electoral process in as many states as possible.

“Intelligence available to our party indicates that the attack on INEC facilities is to prevent newly registered voters from collecting their PVCs; destroy the PVCs so that they will not be available for collection in INEC offices, and thirdly, destroy INEC equipment and cripple its capacity to conduct elections.

