Nigerians have been urged to ensure the right leader emerged in the forthcoming general elections, in 2023

Ex-minister of state for Health Architect Gabriel Aduku urged the northerners not to be biased in their voting pattern, noting if they get it wrong, they might not get such an opportunity again

The politician noted further that Nigeria needs a true leader who is ready to reposition the country and make it better for the people

On Wednesday, December 14, a former minister of state for Health Architect Gabriel Aduku said the north cannot afford to make a wrong decision in electing the next president in 2023.

Speaking at a summit organised by the Centre for Northern Awareness and Development (CENAD) in Abuja, Aduku said Nigeria needs a true leader that will work for the people and reposition the country.

Architect Gabriel Aduku tells northerners to vote for the right leader in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why northerners should vote wisely in 2023

The minister stated thus,

“We as Northerners must love ourselves as brothers and sisters.

"In this election, may we do what is right and have a true leader that will work for the people and reposition Nigeria in such a way that development becomes part of everyone. Because today we have a Nigeria that is dangling seriously and I wish all those who have the courage and they are going to face these challenges, may God lead them to be successful and we hope they will be sincere in their leadership.

“To lead this country is a big challenge, let us go back to our roots and make the right decision, our wards, in the wards let us all go back home and make the difference, we cannot continue to wait for politicians, when we make the right decision in our localities things will be better.”

He commended CENAD to try and bring together stakeholders across the north and beyond towards charting a cause for a monolithic north.

