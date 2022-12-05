Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has made a strong revelation concerning Bola Tinubu's ambition

The former lawmaker alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari does not care about Tinubu's ambition

Peter Obi's running mate also alleged that once Buhari is done with Nigeria, he will take a bold step against Tinubu

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed says the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), means nothing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baba-Ahmed made this claim while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed says Buhari is unbothered about Tinubu's ambition. Photo credit: Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed PhD, Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Baba- Ahmed makes strong revelation about Tinubu's ambition and Buhari's role

According to him, Buhari has finished with Nigeria and he is going to “unmake Tinubu after all his political successes”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“At the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), he (Buhari) says the only legacy he can leave is a credible election. Now, this is a heartbreak for APC,” said Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Who made Buhari after Almighty Allah? Tinubu. All the failed attempts (of Buhari), Tinubu came and added millions of votes and make Buhari.

“Who is going to unmake Tinubu after all his political successes? Buhari, because Buhari has finished his eight years. It is not about how well Nigeria was run or how bad Nigeria was run, they have finished with Nigeria, they have finished with everybody. Tinubu can go to blazes; it means nothing to Buhari and that is Buhari for you.”

Baba-Ahmed also said he has demolished all the roadblocks mounted on the path of Obi in the north, noting that the former governor of Anambra state is now well-received by youths and other demographical brackets in the region which traditionally boasts of numerical strength during presidential elections.

According to him, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are as good as gone and the only party in the country at the moment is the Labour Party.

Analyst condemns Baba-Ahmed's criticisms of Shetimma, says it is comic diatribe

A public affairs analyst, Joseph Chibok has responded to the comments made by Senator Datti Baba Ahmed concerning Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate had addressed a press conference last week where he criticized Shettima.

2023: LP says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the LP, Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Source: Legit.ng