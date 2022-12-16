Politicians and their political parties have been warned against taking action or making speeches that could cause violence during the 2023 election

The caution was handed to the politicians and the parties by the leadership of the Christain Association of Nigeria

Reverend Yakubu Pam said Nigeria can only reap the full benefits enjoyed by other nations when there is active participation in elections by its eligible voters

Nigerian politicians across the country and the globe have been warned against instigating violence among the populace ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Punch reports that Reverend Yakubu Pam, the chairman of the Christain Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states of the country said politicians and the political parties participating in the 2023 election must desist from viewing the process as a do-or-die affair.

Reverend Pam has called on politicians to desist from spreading hate and causing violence during elections. Photo: Reverend Yakubu Pam

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a three-day special prayer summit organised by the association in Kaduna on Thursday, December 15, Pam urged all Nigerians and politicians alike to shun apathy at the elections.

Importance of election for all Nigerians

Reeling out the importance of active participation in election matters, Pam said the only way Nigerians could produce good leaders that could lead the nation to greatness.

His words:

“Our presidential candidates should not see the general election as a do-or-die affair, after all power comes from God and what will be, will be; no man runs faster than his shadow.

“We, the religious leaders, must stand firm in the face of intimidation in this era of the electioneering process.

“We should be able to speak truth to power no matter the circumstances we find ourselves because for everyone we mislead, we must answer for it someday.

Source: Legit.ng