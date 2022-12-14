Though his major contender Bola Tinubu is from the southwest, Peter Obi is confident he would win in the zone

The Labour Party presidential candidate reportedly made the statement at the combined convocation ceremonies of the Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, also revealed the political structure he is banking on to win in 2023

Ibadan, Oyo state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reportedly dismissed the projections that he would not win in the southwest.

Obi, a former Anambra governor, is from the southeast. In the southern region, he has the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is from the southwest to contend with.

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, says he will win in the southwest. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Nevertheless, Obi, according to Nigerian Tribune, expressed confidence he would win in the southwest.

The LP presidential candidate spoke at the combined first and second convocation ceremonies of the Dominican University, Samonda, Ibadan.

2023 presidency: Peter Obi reveals his structures

Speaking further, Obi said his number one political structure is God while his number two structure is the people.

His words:

“My number one structure is God, the number two is human beings, and you people are my structure because you believe in me and in what I am saying.

“The structure we have today is that of criminality and underdevelopment. These structures have ruined the country. So, the pertinent question is do you want to continue with the existing structure or do you want a new structure?”

My plan for Nigeria if elected - Peter Obi

If elected in 2023, Obi said he would work hard to redirect Nigeria from consumption to production.

The LP flagbearer said he would increase the economic activities and support institutions, most especially the private sector to create jobs, by focusing on pro-poor activities that will pull the citizens out of poverty.

According to Obi, unless the government cares for the poor and pulls them out of their poverty, the country is going nowhere.

“I have proven that I can do the job and made promises that I will be committed to and deliver on. This is all about looking into what I had promised and delivered in the past.

“The job requires a lot of physical and mental energy; it is left for you to assess those who are most suitable for the job."

Obi added that securing and uniting Nigeria and moving it from consumption to production is what is most important to him.

Nigerians react to Peter Obi's statement

Rita Emeduo commented on Facebook:

"But Peter Obi is just only stating the obvious sincerely and truthfully, truth stands, can never lose."

Emmanuel Onyekachi said:

"Truth! Obi will clear all southern Nigeria. OBIdient is the key."

Olónà Yísá Adéróba said:

"He will not even get 150k votes in all of the South Western States. Some of the so called Obidients will never like this obvious truth. What they know is to abuse people with opposing views......"

Ogunpola Akindamilola said:

"In my state, Ogun state, you Peter Obi will not win a single ward out of the 236 wards in my state."

Abdulkadir Magatakarda said:

"It doesn't make sense...South West isn't a determinant....and how in your imagination can you beat BAT in Lagos and Odudua States? Obasanjo and Adebanjo are too immaterial to get you the ticket."

2023 presidency: Olubadan endorsed Peter Obi? Palace opens up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland denied endorsing Obi ahead of the 2023 general election.

A video had surfaced on social media showing a member of the traditional council praying for Obi when he paid a courtesy call to the monarch.

Reacting, the palace described the claims that the Olubadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, endorsed Obi as false and self-concocted aimed at misleading the general public.

Source: Legit.ng