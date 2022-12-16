Nigerians are unhappy as the Labour party lost another member who is also a 2023 general election candidate

According to report, the deceased candidate was killed by gunmen who attacked his home and set it ablaze

Also, the rampaging gunmen were said to have also visited houses of other politicians but did not meet them at home

Nigerians are really unhappy with the killing of a Labour Party candiodate in Imo state.

Recall that gunmen on Friday, December 16, reportedly killed the party’s candidate for Onuimo local government area, Christopher Elehu.

Gunmen kill Labour party candidate. Photo credit: Nigeria police

Source: Twitter

According to reports, after killing the house of Assembly candidate, they visited the houses of other politicians in the area but they did not meet them.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media rare now callin for a stop to the killings. According to them, the southeast should not allow some disgruntled elements to distablise the southeast region.

Some supporters of Peter Obi of Labour Party also said that such actions are capable of undermining Obi's chances in his home region.

Going further, they urged the police to fish out the killers of the politician.

Here are some reactions from Nigerians.

Chinwe Ulunna

"When did politics get to this level? Oh, I weep for my country."

Prince Auwal

"Southeast of today is no longer the East I know before. May God almighty restore peace in Nigeria and Africa as a whole."

Uchechukwu Anolue

"Over two hours and police and vigilante were nowhere to be found? Hmm."

Source: Legit.ng