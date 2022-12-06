Nigerians have been urged to vote wisely as it is a great opportunity to change the narrative of the country in next year's election

In fact, an ex-presidential aspirant has urged northerners to vote for Peter Obi while maintaining he has all it takes to move the country forward

Udoka Charles Udeogaranya further urged the entire of Northern Nigeria that if Obi is backed, then the wish of Paul Unongo has been fulfilled

A former presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, Udoka Charles Udeogaranya, Northern Elders Forum and the entire Northern Nigeria to back the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to him, supporting the former Anambra state governor, Northerners would ensure the wish of the late former minister of steel development in the Second Republic, Paul Unongo, of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, is achieved.

Ex-Presidential aspirant drums support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Udoka Charles Udeogaranya seek northern elders support, gives reason

In a statement to commiserate the passing of Unogo on Monday, December 5, Udeogaranya maintained that it was time the Northerners support a candidate from the South-East to emerge as Nigeria’s president, The Punch reported.

Part of the statement reads,

“The Northern Elders Forum and entire Northern Nigeria should honour and heed the wise counsel and wish of the recently departed soul of Wantaregh Paul Unongo, OFR.”

While commiserating with the family of Unongo and the entire people of Northern Nigeria, Udeogaranya prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal life and reunite Northern and Southern Nigerians as brothers in one accord.

2023 presidency: PDP chieftain reveals consequences of voting for Tinubu

The national secretary of PDP National Youth Movement, Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, said that voting for the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will amount to automatic successful renewal of APC’S covenant with hardship, poverty and Insecurity, entered unbehalf of Nigerians since 2015.

Dr. Benjamin who contested the PDP House of Reps ticket for Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency in the last PDP primary cautioned Nigerians against voting for the candidate of APC.

Tinubu has done his best for this country and should be allowed to rest and have time for his grandchildren, the man is obviously unfit and shouldn’t be running for president, especially at this critical time in the history of Nigeria

Twist as Peter Obi’s running mate Baba-Ahmed makes strong revelation about Tinubu's ambition, links Buhari

Meanwhile, the vice-presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed says the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), means nothing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, Buhari has finished with Nigeria and he is going to “unmake Tinubu after all his political successes”.

“At the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), he (Buhari) says the only legacy he can leave is a credible election. Now, this is a heartbreak for APC,” said Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng