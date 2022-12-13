The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and some of his team members were left stranded at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos, Plateau state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was gathered that the team numbering about 100 including some media crew members were already seen on the tarmac but were prevented from flying after concluding the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state on Tuesday.

Some of those who were part of the Atiku/Okowa campaign team stranded at the airport include the national organising secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature and some security personnel working directly with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as journalists.

Some members of the Atiku/Okowa campaign team were left stranded at the Yakubu Gowon Airport. Photo: Channels Television

Source: UGC

Atiku and the members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) were said to have been transported to the airport shortly after the rally which took place in Jos.

However, about 30 minutes after arriving at the airport, the PDP candidate and some top members of the party reportedly boarded and departed from the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shortly after that, the airport tower signal went off, and an aircraft which was about to land could not land and was forced to turn back.

An airport official who spoke on the incident said that the staff received instructions to shut down the facility at exactly 5:30 pm, claiming that there was no request for an extension of time by the PDP.

Some PDP members alleged that this could have been politically motivated with a member of the PDP, Justice Abraham accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of ordering the shutdown of the airport.

Atiku's wife takes campaign to another level, surprises many in top northern state

Atiku Abubakar's wife assured women and youths of her husband's commitment to protecting their interests.

The wife of former Nigeria's vice president said her husband is strategising on the best approach to solving the challenges of women and youths.

According to her, there is a need for women across the northern part of the country to throw their support for Atiku.

2023: Atiku makes 1 huge promise to Nigerian football lovers

Lovers of football across Nigeria have been assured of better plans to promote and develop sports in the country.

This assurance was handed to citizens by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku said that if he is elected as president, he will adopt Morroco's strategy of building football pitches everywhere possible.

Source: Legit.ng