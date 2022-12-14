The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed joy and pleasure over his campaign rally in Jos, the capital of Plateau state, on Tuesday, December 13.

According to Atiku, the energy with which the people of the state greeted him and his campaign team was positive.

Atiku said Nigerians have agreed that APC has failed them (Photo: @atiku)

He added that the crowd agreed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that only the PDP can salvage Nigeria.

Atiku tweeted on Tuesday after the rally:

"The energy that greeted our campaign rally in Jos today was frenetic. The crowd agreed that the ruling APC has failed Plateau State and Nigeria.

"The people of the Plateau agree that only the @OfficialPDPNig can RECOVER Nigeria from its current ruins."

