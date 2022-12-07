Rukaiya Atiku Abubakar, the wife of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, December 6, landed in Bauchi state for the campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

She arrived in Bauchi to rally the support of the northeast women for her husband alongside members of her organisation Princess Rukaiya Atiku Campaign Organisation (PRACO).

Rukaiya's visit to Bauchi state is in addition to a series of campaign activities and engagements she has undertaken since the beginning of the current campaign period.

Atiku's wife has said that her husband has strong support for youth and women's inclusion in governance. Photo: PDP, Rukaiya Atiku Abubakar

In recent times, Rukaiya organized town hall meetings in various northern zones of the federation, as a platform to discuss ways of strengthening and deepening women’s participation in politics.

She also champions educating several women at the grassroots level on the recovery plan of Atiku and his strategy towards proffering solutions to the myriad of issues affecting the female gender's advancement once he is elected as president in 2023.

Also, in an interview Rukaiya said:

“My husband, Atiku Abubakar, is the only presidential Candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election that has strong support for women and youth inclusion in governance. It is in light of this that he had promised to set aside $ 10 billion for youth and women empowerment”

Why women and youths need Atiku Abubakar as president

At a town hall meeting in Kaduna State, Atiku's wife said the former vice president's agenda, “My Covenant with Northwest Women” to encourage them to vote and support his presidential ambition.

Following her campaign visits, it is evident Rukaiya said she is fired up and ready to sell the manifesto and programmes of the PDP to all women and other Nigerians.

She also pledged to prepare the women for inclusion in governance as soon as Atiku takes over the leadership of Nigeria in the upcoming presidential election.

