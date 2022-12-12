Lovers of football across Nigeria have been assured of better plans to promote and develop sports in the country

This assurance was handed to citizens by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said that if he is elected as president, he will adopt Morroco's strategy of building football pitches every where possible

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that he will construct football pitches in several public places across Nigeria.

Speaking at the presidential debate on Sunday, December 11, the former vice president said if elected president in 2023, he will adopt the Morrocoan model and replicate it in Nigeria.

Atiku has promised to adopt Morroco's model of building several football pitches across the country. Photo: PDP, The Punch

Atiku noted that it is the same model that helped Morroco become the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final.

He explained that the African nation used the model to develop its sports talents and is now reaping the rewards.

His words:

“What is found in Morocco is that they have provided football playing fields in almost every neighbourhood. In every neighbourhood you go to in Morocco, small villages, towns, and cities, you find that they have provided public football playing fields.

“You will see as young as primary school children playing football early in the morning before they go to school and later in the evening when they return from school, I think we have to encourage that."

