Opta's supercomputer has predicted the result of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool

Both clubs are in contention for a UEFA Champions League spot as the Premier League season nears its conclusion

The other clubs in contention for a Champions League spot prefer Liverpool to win and secure fourth place on the table

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the first Premier League game of matchweek 37, as the penultimate week of the season kicks off

Aston Villa and Liverpool will face off at Villa Park on Friday, May 15, at 8 PM as both teams fight to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Opta's supercomputer predicts Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

The two teams sit fourth and fifth on the Premier League table with 59 points each, having won 17 matches, drawn eight and lost 11 this season.

They are separated by goal difference as Liverpool has +12, having scored 60 goals and conceded 48, while Villa has +4, having scored 50 and conceded 46.

Supercomputer predicts Aston Villa vs Liverpool

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has shared its prediction for the crucial match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The supercomputer gives 35% chance of winning the match from 10,000 simulations of the match, while Liverpool has 39.6% win, and a draw is likely at 25.3%.

In a broader view, the supercomputer predicts that Liverpool will finish fourth this season, while Villa will finish behind them in fifth place.

The result is exactly what the other Premier League teams chasing a Champions League spot wanted, as it would allow sixth-place in the Premier League to get in.

The Premier League’s sixth-placed team will play in the Champions League next season if Aston Villa beats Freiburg to win the Europa League and finish fifth.

AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Brentford are the three teams likely to finish sixth this season, and it could be a historic appearance in the Champions League for all clubs.

Unai Emery praises Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in his final weeks at the club after confirming that he will leave at the end of the season after nine successful years.

Emery praised the Egyptian as a model professional and for his commitment to achieving things during his career, recalling that he first met him in Fiorentina.

Unai Emery praises Mohamed Salah ahead of Aston Villa vs Liverpool. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

“I started playing against him when he was in Fiorentina in a Europa League semi-final with Sevilla. His career has always progressed since then to where he is now,” he said via AVFC.

“He’s a fantastic player, performing amazingly for Liverpool. He’s always played against us being fantastic, always. He’s a really good example as a professional and as a player of how he spent his career trying to achieve things.”

Mysterious cat predicts Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool.

The cat, which is famous for predicting the results of football matches, backed Liverpool to win and solidify their stance on fourth place.

Source: Legit.ng