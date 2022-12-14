Like his colleague in the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a gaffe at his campaign rally in Jos, Plateau state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the rally which took place in Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, the former vice president of Nigeria while speaking to the teaming crowd nearly asked them to vote for the APC instead of the PDP.

Giving his speech in Hausa, a Nigerian local language, Atiku said:

“For God’s sake and for the value of this place, ensure that you vote for A… I mean PDP this time around."

The Cable reports that he assured his supporters of the state of peace once he secure the seat of the president in 2023.

His words

“Yesterday, when we finished with Nasarawa successfully, I was told ‘let’s go back to Abuja’, and I said I won’t go back to Abuja because here is also my home and I have a house here. We came and slept in it."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“What I want you to understand is that we’ve made a promise that if you vote for PDP, which I’m sure you would, we promise to bring back peace in Plateau."

Ensuring development in Plateau state

Also promising to bring development to the state as a president, the PDP flag bearer his administration will boost the economy of Plateau to create jobs and business opportunities.

The vice president had earlier defected from the PDP to the APC shortly before the 2015 election. He later rejoined the PDP in December 2017 to vie for the seat of presidency in 2019.

Since then Atiku has remained in the opposition party with the hope to emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku's wife takes campaign to another level, surprises many in top northern state

Atiku Abubakar's wife had earlier assured women and youths of her husband's commitment to protecting their interests.

The wife of former Nigeria's vice president said her husband is strategising on the best approach to solving the challenges of women and youths.

According to her, there is a need for women across the northern part of the country to throw their support for Atiku.

Ex-APGA stalwart becomes coordinator, Atiku/Okowa campaign management committee in southeast state

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, made a fresh appointment to his campaign council.

Atiku on Tuesday, December 13, approved the inauguration of a 60-member Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Okey Ofor, emerged as the coordinator of the presidential campaign management committee.

Source: Legit.ng