A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Evangelist Alphonsus Dudu, has averred that he finds it difficult to decipher the strategy his party would adopt in convincing Nigerians to support its candidates at different levels in the 2023 general election.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Dude as making the remark in an interview with newsmen at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday, December 8, on the occasion of the thanksgiving and 90th birthday anniversary of Francis Cardinal Arinze, former Prefect of Congregation of Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacrament in the Vatican City, Rome.

A chieftain of the ruling APC has maintained the party would have a difficult outing in next year's election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain gives strong reason

Dudu said that though he is a chieftain of the APC, yet, he would not hide his feeling of disappointments in the performance of his party across board. He said that he, many others in the party, and majority of Nigerians believe that the ruling class has not been very fair in fulfilling their campaign promises.

He said,

"You asked me whether I feel that the current government has been very fair to Nigerians in fulfilling its campaign promises; the answer is no. I am a member of the APC, the ruling party. But I want to remove party from the people in government.

"The people in government in the past 7 years and half have not been fair to Nigerians in fulfilling their campaign promises. APC as a political party, has very good ideology. It has good plans for the country. But the politicians in the party are the people that cannot be trusted. They can say one thing, and do another thing.

"I am a Catholic - a minister of God - I will not tell lies. The people in government have not been fair to Nigerians. They failed in their promises in the areas of security, economy, uniting Nigerians, provision of basic infrastructure like power, and on fight against corruption; among other areas. A man is considered faithful when he keeps his words. The people in government today came into power because they made Nigerians believe that they would do better than the ruling government then.

"I will say the truth because, I am a Christian, and I share in the suffering of Nigerians. Nigerian and Nigerians need good governance; irrespective of political party. This is the view and sentiment majority of Nigerians share today. Votes will go to the person that Nigerians trust. It will no more be business as usual, where people vote according to political affiliation, tribal or primordial sentiments, religion, and so on."

The APC chieftain speaks further

Evangelist Dude said he had to travel down to Anambra to be part of the Cardinal's 90th birthday anniversary because of the influence the Cardinal's teachings and lifestyle had in his personal and religious life.

While wishing the celebrant more fruitful years in the Lord's vineyard, Dudu also begged the cleric to lend his voice to the call from other well-meaning Nigerians on the need for Nigerians to take their destinies into their hands by dropping "bad politicians" and voting "good politicians" into power. He also called on the Nigerian electorate not to trade their future by selling their PVCs on the day of election.

The birthday celebration was attended by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh; Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State; former Governor Willie Obiano, and hundreds of other politicians.

Others in attendance include bishops, priests and the religious, traders, students, as well as men and women from other walks of life.

