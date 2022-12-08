APC has caught a big fish from the PDP in a major hub of the opposition, Gomber South, as Kashim Shettima disclosed on Thursday

Kashim Shettime, the APC vice presidential candidate, announced that Binta Bello, a former deputy majority whip in the national assembly, has agreed to work with the APC in the 2023 election

Shettima made the announcement at a time Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, was engaged on a global stage

Gombe, Gombe - Kashim Shettima, the running mate of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, has announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured the support of Hon. Binta Bello.

Shettima announced the development on his Twitter page on Thursday, December 8.

Shettima announces the support of top PDP chieftain in Gombe south

Who is Binta Bello in Gombe politics?

He described the former lawmaker as:

"An amazon in Gombe politics and a women leader of repute".

Bello was the former deputy minority whip in the 8th assembly. She represented the Kaltungo/Shangom federal constituency in Gombe state

According to Shettima:

"We have agreed to work together for the good of the nation."

Bello, popularly and politically known as Jakadiyar Kaltungo, was a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Kaltungo/Shangom federal constituency is part of Gombe south. A region considered a major hub of the PDP in the northern state.

The development is coming at a time when the APC presidential candidate was speaking on a global stage, an outing marred with criticism from the opposition.

Tinubu was engaged in a conversation at Chatham House, a research institute in the United Kingdom, and he subsequently granted an exclusive interview with the BBC.

During the outing, the presidential hopeful explained his action plans for the 2023 election and promised to prioritize the economy and security upon assuming office if elected.

Source: Legit.ng