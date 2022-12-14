The international community has been told to forgive Nigeria over the embarrassing outing of Bola Tinubu at Chatham House

Specifically, the Peoples Democratic Party said that the disgrace witnessed does not define who Nigerians are

Going further, the party claimed that its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar remains the best for Nigerians

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has apologised to Nigerians and the international community over Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC)

According to the PDP, the apology was for the embarrassing outing of Tinubu at Chatham House, London, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

The apology was tendered in a statement by spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu, Guardian Newspaper added.

PDP campaign apologises to over what it described as Tinubu’s embarrassment. Photo credit: Chatham House

Source: Facebook

Aniagwu said:

“For us in PDP as a political party, beyond the fact that we have continued to engage with different stakeholders and Nigerians across all works of life, our presidential candidate and his running mate are still very much ever ready to interface with Nigerians, wherever, they are in terms of their geographical location, or the ethnic group they belong or the class that they find themselves, that we will continue to do so.

Going further, the party insisted that the presidential candidate of the PDP remains the best man to govern Nigeria in 2023 and beyound.

He added:

“Beyond the fact that our candidate has come up with his policy document entitled: “My Covenant With Nigerians” that it is a covenant with Nigerians, which embodies policy priorities that the Atiku-Okowa government will deploy for the purpose of adding value to the lives of Nigerians"

Source: Legit.ng