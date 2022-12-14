2023 Presidency: PDP Campaign Apologises to Int’l Community Over Tinubu’s Actions at Chatham House
- The international community has been told to forgive Nigeria over the embarrassing outing of Bola Tinubu at Chatham House
- Specifically, the Peoples Democratic Party said that the disgrace witnessed does not define who Nigerians are
- Going further, the party claimed that its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar remains the best for Nigerians
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has apologised to Nigerians and the international community over Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC)
According to the PDP, the apology was for the embarrassing outing of Tinubu at Chatham House, London, Vanguard Newspaper reports.
The apology was tendered in a statement by spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Charles Aniagwu, Guardian Newspaper added.
Aniagwu said:
“For us in PDP as a political party, beyond the fact that we have continued to engage with different stakeholders and Nigerians across all works of life, our presidential candidate and his running mate are still very much ever ready to interface with Nigerians, wherever, they are in terms of their geographical location, or the ethnic group they belong or the class that they find themselves, that we will continue to do so.
Going further, the party insisted that the presidential candidate of the PDP remains the best man to govern Nigeria in 2023 and beyound.
He added:
“Beyond the fact that our candidate has come up with his policy document entitled: “My Covenant With Nigerians” that it is a covenant with Nigerians, which embodies policy priorities that the Atiku-Okowa government will deploy for the purpose of adding value to the lives of Nigerians"
Source: Legit.ng