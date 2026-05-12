Galatasaray vice president Abdullah Kavukcu addressed Victor Osimhen’s future after the club won the Süper Lig title

The club chief reacted to reports claiming Galatasaray want €150 million for the Nigerian striker

Former Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie named Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid as ideal destinations for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s future has once again become one of the biggest talking points in European football after Galatasaray finally addressed growing transfer speculation surrounding the Nigerian striker.

The Turkish champions recently secured a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title, and attention immediately shifted to whether the club can keep hold of their star forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray have broken their silence on the reported €150 million Victor Osimhen sale amid interests from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has attracted interest from several European heavyweights after an outstanding campaign in Turkey, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid all reportedly monitoring the situation.

As rumours intensified, Galatasaray vice president Abdullah Kavukcu broke the club’s silence during an interview with HT Spor.

Galatasaray chief reacts to €150m Osimhen claim

Reports in Turkey suggested Galatasaray could demand as much as €150 million before allowing Osimhen to leave the club this summer.

Reacting to the speculation, Kavukcu admitted he personally would not want to sell the Super Eagles striker.

“Would I sell Osimhen for €150 million? Speaking as Abdullah Kavukcu, I would not sell him, but the final decision belongs to our President and the Board of Directors,” he told HT Spor via Fanatik.

The club executive also insisted that no formal talks have taken place regarding the player’s future despite increasing interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

“Currently, Osimhen is with us. We have not held any meetings, neither regarding a transfer nor an offer. We haven't even looked at them,” Kavukcu added.

“Naturally, everyone is keeping Osimhen under close observation anyway.”

Osimhen shines in title-winning campaign

The Nigerian striker played a key role in Galatasaray’s latest league triumph with another impressive season in front of goal.

Victor Osimhen recently led Galatasaray to secure their fourth consecutive Super Lig title with one game to spare. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

According to Fotmob statistics, Osimhen finished the league campaign with 15 goals and five assists, registering 20 goal contributions in just 22 appearances.

His season ended slightly early after receiving a suspension for Galatasaray’s final league match, but his contribution had already helped the club retain the title comfortably.

The 27-year-old also delivered in crucial moments during the title run-in.

Osimhen scored twice in Galatasaray’s dramatic 4-2 comeback victory over Antalyaspor after Mario Lemina’s opener had earlier been cancelled out by Soner Dikmen.

The victory officially sealed another Süper Lig crown for the Turkish giants.

Odemwingie names best clubs for Osimhen

Former Super Eagles striker Peter Odemwingie believes Osimhen is ready to succeed at Europe’s biggest clubs.

Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, the former West Bromwich Albion forward named Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid as ideal destinations for the striker.

“I will say Arsenal and Barcelona will be good. Real Madrid is also a class for him,” Odemwingie said.

“Anywhere he goes, when they move the ball nicely, he can make a call for the ball. He is good in the air as well.”

The former Lille striker also suggested Osimhen may need an experienced squad around him to avoid carrying too much responsibility.

“Maybe they will say Arsenal isn’t a mature squad because the squad is too young, so he needs a more mature one so that the whole job is not put on his hands,” he added.

Teammates hail Osimhen after title success

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen’s performances have also earned praise from within the Galatasaray dressing room, with midfielder Mario Lemina describing the Nigerian international as the best striker in world football after helping the club secure another domestic title.

The Gabonese midfielder praised Osimhen’s influence after the striker inspired Galatasaray’s comeback win over Antalyaspor.

Source: Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng