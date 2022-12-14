Other political parties except for Labour Party are reportedly finding it difficult in Anambra, one of the main states of the southeast

According to report, hundreds of people in the state are pledging to support the Obedient movement on daily basis

The support is not only for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, but also for all candidates on the platform of the Labour Party

The dominance of Peter Obi's supporters and the OBIdient Movement in Anambra state have continued to constitute a nightmare to candidates of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) People's Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other political parties in the state.

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a prominent women group in the state, Umu Ada Ojoto, pledged to support and vote for all Labour Party candidates in the 2023 general elections, and averred that they will support the Labour Party (LP) and its House of Representatives candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo during the February 25, 2023 general election is the state.

Women group endorses Labour Party candidates in Anambra

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the endorsement took place in Ojoto, the headquarters of Idemili North LGA, during an annual meeting of the women group.

Leader of the women group, Mrs Ify Okeke, noted that the Labour Party candidate has done so much for the people Ojoto in the areas of infrastructural development, human capacity building, health care, among others, and therefore, merits total support of Umu Ada Ojoto; adding that if he could do this much as private person, he would do better as a House of Representatives member.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Addressing the woman group, the LP candidate, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, stated that he was contesting the election to have more channels to serve and bring dividends of democracy to the people of Idemili North and South.

He said that as a federal lawmaker, he would do much jobs in improving the health care system, Education as well as the nd small and medium enterprises to move our economy from Consumption to production.

2023 presidency: Influential APC chieftain reveals presidential candidate that tensions Tinubu

In another report, Peter Obi and the Labour Party have been described as the major contender that can go toe-to-toe at the 2023 presidential election with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osita Okechukwu, an influential chieftain of the ruling party made this known on Monday during an interview on Arise TV's breakfast program, The Morning Show.

Okechukwu who is also the director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) dismissed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a major threat to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng