Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential bannerman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has revealed that he is ready to debate from morning till night.

Recall that Tinubu became a subject of criticism after missing out on the Arise TV town hall meeting slated for Sunday, December 4.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu says he sees himself as a marketable figure and cannot allow himself to be used to make money. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

Critics from political parties, political enthusiasts, and pundits accused the APC chieftain of avoiding debates with his counterparts.

Barely 24 hours after the Arise TV debate, Tinubu spoke before a congregant of stakeholders and diasporas at the famous Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

While speaking at the forum, Tinubu reeled out his action plan ahead of the 2023 presidential polls and highlighted his primary focus on security, the economy, human capital development, and many others.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu admitted that debating has never been an issue with him; he said:

“I am ready to debate with you from morning till night… and I’m speaking in London, not in Jigawa.

“It is great that you are alive to tell the story just giving the assurance never to give up… Broadband creation, energy that you talked about.. if they’ve taken our advice.. in the beginning of democracy in 1999, we brought in investment. My Deputy then is here.. and then so many other innovative things…..”

On why he refused to honour debates, Tinubu said:

“I see myself as a marketable individual. You want to use me to make money and I’m saying no.”

