FCT, Abuja - Adebayo Adewole, the presidential candidate Social Democratic Party (SDP), says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labor Party (LP) are alike and not different from each other.

Adewole stated this on Thursday, December 8, during an interview on Channels TV’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily.’

While at the program, he revealed that SDP had earlier pushed for a merger with the Labour Party.

He said:

“Labour Party is now a branch of the PDP. We wanted to merge with the PRP and Labour Party when it was Labour Party.”

2023: 'What I'll do if I become president' - Adewole

Adewole further revealed that his administration would annihilate poverty among citizens if elected into office.

He boasted that hunger and the lack of basic needs are the main reason for poverty and, if handled diligently, will lead to eradicating poverty.

He said:

“We can abolish poverty within two budgets.

“Why are people poor? People are not poor because they don’t have billions in their accounts. People are poor because when they wake up in the morning, they can’t have good food or food at all.

“They don’t have good housing or access to medical care and education. Tell, me which of these components cannot be made available in two years?”

