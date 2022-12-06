Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, has again explained the source of his wealth.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Tinubu said he was the most investigated and most accused former governor, yet nothing has been found on him.

The former Lagos state governor explained that he had many investments that yielded profits, saying those criticising him were driven by envy.

Responding to the question on the corruption allegation, he said:

“You got to know how to analyse and how to ask questions, not in the accusatory format.

“Are they enemies of wealth, if they are not enemies of wealth, investments do yield. I have an example of Warren Buffet, one of the richest men in America and in the world. He started from stock buying. I inherited great real estate, I turned the values around.

“I am not denying my wealth, I was the most investigated, the most accused governor for eight years, up to 2007 and since I left the office, I am still there, I have not taken any government appointment.”

Asked to respond to the allegation that he was taking a certain share of the revenue being generated in Lagos State, where he governed between 1999 and 2007, he retorted:

“Hey excuse me, share what? Have they proven it? IMF has investigated the record in Lagos. What is wrong with them? It is envy.”

