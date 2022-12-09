A video making the rounds on social media has shown Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying APC needs to grab power at all cost

The video was shared on Twitter by Senator Dino Melaye, one of the spokespersons of the PDP presidential campaign council

Tinubu was addressing APC members in London in the video which has now gone viral on social media

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Twitter - Senator Dino Melaye, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, has shared a video of Bola Tinubu asking All Progressives Congress (APC) members to fight for power at all cost ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The video which was recorded by a middle-aged man in London, showed the APC presidential candidate addressing party members after his outing at Chatham House.

Tinubu urged APC members to fight for power at all cost. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

In the trending video, Tinubu charged top campaign operatives to “fight”, “grab” and “run [away] with” political power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“Political power is not going to be served in a restaurant. They don’t serve it a la carte. At all cost, fight for it, grab it and run with it.”

Members of the party hailed Tinubu with thunderous applause after his comments.

Reacting, Melaye wrote on his Twitter page:

“How else will power be snatched through the ballot box if not a resort to violence, electoral violation, and other unorthodox methods of grabbing power. It is now very clear why Tinubu refused to sign the Peace Accord. The international community and security agencies take note.”

2023: Labour Party chides Tinubu for comments on grabbing power

On his part, the chief spokesperson of the Labour Party, LP, presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko has cautioned that the speech of power grabbing by Tinubu in London restaurant is capable of propelling massive violence in 2023 general elections.

In a statement posted on the party's website, Tanko said:

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to go to a civilised clime and start talking about power grabbing in a UK restaurant for that matter and I very much doubt whether the APC presidential candidate has even bothered to sign the peace accord for 2003 polls.

“If he has done it, then his vituperation on grabbing power come what may is uncalled for because this is capable of making his supporters have that mindset on using violence to deliver votes.

“Elections must be conducted in violence free environment and Tinubu saying things like this is really unpalatable barely three months to the presidential election.”

7 APC chieftains who answered questions for Bola Tinubu at Chatham House

Legit.ng had earlier reported that seven APC chieftains answered questions for Tinubu in his recent appearance at Chatham House, London.

They include Femi Gbajabiamila; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; Kaduna state governor; Senator Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Others are Wale Edun; a former commissioner of finance in Lagos, Dele Alake; a former commissioner of information in Lagos and Betta Edu, APC national women leader.

2023: Dele Momodu accuses APC of 'window-dressing' Tinubu for president

On his part, the director, strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu rated the performance of Tinubu at Chatham House as poor.

Momodu in an article sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 6 chided Tinubu over what he described as 'his less than impressive engagement with his audience at the Chatham House.'

The renowned publisher slammed the handlers of the former Lagos state governor for causing the nation a huge embarrassment on a global stage.

Source: Legit.ng