Bola Tinubu's strong ally, Joe Igbokwe has revealed the next stop for the ruling All progressives Congress flagbearer

On his Facebook page, Igbokwe disclosed Tinubu would be speaking at the Chatham House London very soon

The Lagos APC chieftain thereby sends a strong warning to those who would want to criticize the former Lagos Governor through a protest as the UK issues a threat

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been billed to speak at the Chatham House London.

One of Tinubu's strong allies, Joe Igbokwe made this disclosure through a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, December 4.

Joe Igbokwe says Tinubu will speak at Chatham House London very soon. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Igbokwe sends words to Tinubu's critics

While sending a strong warning to Tinubu's critics against staging a protest, Igbokwe wrote;

"The incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will speak at the Chatham House London soonest and if you like go there and disgrace yourself and face the consequences."

UK's threat

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has revealed steps to clamp down on illegal protesters.

On his Twitter page, Sunak tweeted:

"This afternoon I met police chiefs to make it clear that they have my full support in acting decisively to clamp down on illegal protests.

"The public have had enough of this disruption and those breaking the law should expect to feel the full force of it.

Source: Legit.ng