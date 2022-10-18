Pictures don't lie; the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, was reminded of this fact on Tuesday, October 18

In a 2013 photo shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC was seen supporting Ngige's Anambra gubernatorial bid under the ACN

This is coming amid the minister's delay to declare his support for the APC's presidential candidate ahead of 2023

Amid Chris Ngige's delay in openly declaring his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some old facts about the minister of labour and employment have been dug up.

On his Facebook page on Tuesday, October 18, Joe Igbokwe, one of Tinubu's allies, have gone back memory lane to 2013 when Ngige was preparing for the Anambra governorship election.

Tinubu backed Ngige's governorship bid in 2013 (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Igbokwe stated that at the time, politicians like the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate and other party bigwigs rallied around Ngige and gave him the needed support.

The southeast politician also recalled that Babatunde Raji Fashola, the minister of works and housing also stood by the former Anambra governor who ran under the umbrella of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the APC was formed.

Igbokwe said:

"2013 in the State House Marina as Dr. Chris Ngige prepares for the Anambra governorship elections under ACN before the formation of APC. Asiwaju, Fashola rallied round to provide support for Ngige."

Buhari's minister under fire for not declaring support for Tinubu

Recall that Murtala Ajaka, deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had berated Chris Ngige for his recent comment on the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Ngige had, in an interview, declined to answer when he was asked whether he would endorse Tinubu or back Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The labour minister described the question as “difficult”, saying both of them are his friends and his "choice will be in the ballot box."

Resign if you cannot support Tinubu, Ngige told

Ajaka said Ngige should resign if he cannot support the APC presidential flagbearer, Tinubu.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 8, Ajaka said the APC presidential primary election had long ended, and the party had settled for Tinubu.

