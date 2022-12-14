The ruling APC has continued to maintain that the party's flagbearer meant well for Nigeria if given an opportunity in next year's poll

This is seen by the show of love Bola Tinubu was greeted with at the Niger state APC presidential campaign rally

At the rally, the supporters of the former governor of Lagos state urged him not to say anything as they maintained he has already won the 2023 presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu abandoned his prepared speech in Minna on Wednesday as a mammoth crowd of supporters converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna, the venue of the All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign rally.

The electrifying crowd was too ecstatic to see Tinubu shortly after he was in Minna when he attended the Town Hall meeting with farmers and agro-commodity traders, a statement signed by Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and sent to Legit.ng confirmed.

Large crowd greeted Tinubu as Niger state APC rally, Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Why Tinubu abandoned his speech

The shout of “Asiwaju, you don win, you don win, don’t say anything” rented the air.

An obviously elated and overwhelmed Tinubu seeing the level of support and goodwill from the people thanked them profusely for their love and readiness to vote for him.

Tinubu who had come with a prepared speech had to abandon the speech to just express his gratitude to the people.

Content of Tinubu's prepared speech

In the prepared speech that he couldn’t read, Tinubu promised to ensure that Niger State and indeed all states in Nigeria will reap the benefits of the available resources they have.

Specifically for Niger State, he pledged routine dredging of River Niger and full development of Baro Port.

The APC presidential flagbearer said Niger is blessed with resources that the state can benefit from for economic advancement.

Just like he promised in other northern states, the former Lagos State governor also promised to address the security challenges the state is faced with.

Heartbreak for Atiku, Peter Obi as southern Christians reveal 1 reason they may vote for Tinubu

Despite fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Southern Nigerian Christian Vanguard (SNCV) says it is considering voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2023.

The Christian group argued that the APC's same-faith ticket is far better than another northerner retaining power after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia, the group's national president, said this at a meeting in Owerri, Imo state.

Real permutation behind APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, Femi Fani-Kayode reveals

In another report, Femi Fani-Kayode, a spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council disclosed the reason Kashim Shettima is the best option to be Tinubu's running mate.

He maintained that the people in the core north, that is the northeast and the northwest, where Shettima hailed from, are Muslims and if the party would get votes from there, the party has to consider religion.

According to the former minister, who spoke on a Twitter space on the topic, "How do you allay the fears of those that are apprehensive about the Tinubu/Shettima, Muslim/Muslim ticket?", religion plays a very key role in the core north.

Source: Legit.ng