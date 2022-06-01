Right from his childhood, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been a person of elegance, cut out for great things.

Tinubu is very aware of what he is capable of and the extent of influence he wields in southwest, nay, Nigerian politics.

And it's as if the former governor of Lagos state had known from his youthful days how far he will come in his political career.

Tinubu was still very young when the photo was taken (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

A photo of the APC national leader taken while he was still a youth was on Tuesday, May 31, posted on Facebook by one of his dyed-in-the-wool supporters, Joe Igbokwe.

Igbokwe, who is also an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, captioned the photo man of destiny.

In the black and white photo, Tinubu wore a fitted suit with an eyeglass to match.

He also appeared in afro hair as the fashion was at the time.

The go-to man after Buhari: Amid boast to PDP, Tinubu emerges Nigeria's 2021 best politician

Meanwhile, for a number of reasons, a Nigerian newspaper chose Tinubu as its best Nigerian politician for the year 2021.

The online media house claimed that Tinubu's house, due to the massive influence he wields across the country, has become a sort of Mecca visited by all who recognise his place in Nigerian politics and remain loyal to him.

Going back into the pages of recent political history, a publication of the media outfit recalled that "Tinubu was one of the major factors and the game-changer in President Muhammadu Buhari winning the 2015 presidential election.

The report went even backward in remembering that "Before 2015, President Buhari did not win a single ward in southern Nigeria. The Tinubu political machinery in the South-West made it possible for him to clinch the presidency at the fourth attempt."

2023: Bubble to burst for Tinubu as APC reportedly moves to zone presidency to northeast

However, sources in the APC were claiming that the leadership of the ruling party was making underground moves to zone the presidential ticket to the northeast.

One of the sources who spoke on Tuesday, May 17, said the APC was really looking at eventually projecting Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the flagbearer in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng