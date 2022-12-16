Lanre Issa-Onilu, a former national publicity secretary of the APC, says Nigerians need Bola Tinubu more than he needs the citizens

The former APC spokesman further stated that Tinubu is proud of the achievements of President Buhari and would campaign with them

He also said whatever mistakes made by the president would be corrected by Tinubu, if he is elected as the next Nigerian leader

Igbaja - The deputy director, media and publicity, Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Lanre Issa-Onilu, has urged the electorate to massively vote for his principal in the 2023 general election, noting that Nigerians need Bola Tinubu more than he needs the citizens.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Onilu made the comment while speaking to journalists on Wednesday, December 14 in Igbaja, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

Issa-Onilu stated that Tinubu will address the mistakes made by President Buhari. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

His words:

“The country as at now actually needs Tinubu more than Asiwaju needs Nigerians and that is reflected in the kind of support that we are receiving in all the states we have visited.”

On why Asiwaju Tinubu hasn’t been campaigning with President Muhammadu Buhari administration's achievements, he said:

“Asiwaju is not running away from it. I have said that several times. Buhari has spent seven and half years and I make bold to say, boldly here, that he has done very well.

“Forget about whatever anybody is saying, this President Muhammadu Buhari has performed and we are proud to say it and we are going to build on the successes of this particular government.

“Asiwaju will do that and he will correct wherever there is mistake. Buhari is human being after all, there will be mistakes.

“But wherever there are mistakes, he will correct it. To say he is running away from success; do people run away from success? No.”

2023: Southwest Muslims engage Tinubu ahead of polls

Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper reports that the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria recently engaged Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to the report, the engagement which focused on several issues, was held at a town hall meeting on Sunday, December 11.

2023: I thank God I am not Tinubu's running mate, says Dogara

Meanwhile, ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has declared that he is grateful he is not Tinubu's running mate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Dogara made the comment during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi while reacting to a question that he is not supporting the APC presidential candidate because he was not chosen as the vice presidential candidate of the ruling party.

He said:

“I am more than grateful to God that it didn’t happen and so many friends and well wishers have also said to me they are thanking God daily that I am not on that ticket granted what they now see and know about the candidate.”

2023: CSO writes INEC, demands delisting of Tinubu as presidential candidate

In a related development, a civil society organisation the Action Alliance of Virginia Pavilion, has called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 presidential contest.

The group in a letter seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 13, stated that Tinubu by virtue of his forfeiture of the sum of $460, 000 to the United States government in 1993 is not fit to hold public office.

In the letter dated Monday, November 14 and signed by the group's lawyer, Mr Kalu Kalu, the group argued that Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution forbids anyone under a fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud from vying for the office of president in Nigeria

