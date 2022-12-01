Governor Duoye Diri has been accused of leading Bayelsa state into multi-dimensional poverty due to bad governance

The allegation was made by APC chieftains in the state , Chief Timipre Syla and Yekini Nabena during a rally

Sylva also stated that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is better than his co-contestants, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Yenagoa - Former governor of Bayelsa and minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has accused the incumbent Governor Douye Diri of non-performance

Speaking on Thursday, December 1 at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, Sylva described Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate as the best among arrays of candidates jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The event was well attended by the presidential candidate, National Working Committee members, other national leaders and supporters of the APC across the state.

The minister said:

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very presidential. He has a track record that nobody can beat. When they asked me why I am so sure that Tinubu is the best presidential candidate, I also asked them who is contesting with him because I don't know.

“They say Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar but I told them that those people are no match for our candidate because we must look at their track records. What did Obi do in Anambra state when he was a governor?”

On Atiku, he said:

“Let's talk about Atiku, his only mission is to come and sell the NNPC. He sold the other ones before but he forgot that he didn't sell NNPC and he has told us he is coming back to sell it to his friends.”

While commenting on Bayelsa as the second poorest state in Nigeria, Sylva said the incumbent administration did not prepare for governance.

His words:

“Bayelsa is an APC state, although they stole the victory from us but you can see that they don't even know what to do with it. Look at the state of Bayelsa state now. This state, according to National Bureau of Statistics is the second poorest state in the whole of Nigeria.

“You can see why it is so. Can umbrella protect you from the flood? We had serious flooding in Bayelsa that affected every home and every family in the state. The state government had been warned about it for a long time that the flood was coming but they had no preparation for the flood.

“You can also see when you walk on the streets of Bayelsa, you can see that they were not even prepared but today I am not here to talk about Bayelsa state because that battle is coming later and we know that that battle has already been won today.”

Speaking with newsmen on the significance of the APC rally in the state, Hon. Yekini Nabena, who is also the chairman, campaign publicity committee, said they were using the outing to send a message to Diri-led Bayelsa government that the state belongs to the APC.

He said:

“Governor Diri was quoted that a kilometre road in Bayelsa state is more expensive than three bridges in Rivers state. How can the terrain of Rivers and Bayelsa be different? These are sister states, there is no difference.

“How can you tell us that after collecting that amount - a hundred and something billion naira from the 13 percent derivation and there is nothing to show.

“We are all here, the state is in darkness, physically we are here, it is not on paper. We have seen everywhere, everywhere is dirty. This is to show that the governor is clueless.

“He doesn't even know – instead of him to improve the infrastructure and development in the state, he is busy marrying more wives and also exposing his girlfriend in South Africa. So we are here for operation takeover.

“Our state cannot continue to suffer in this present state. We must rescue the state – we are the second poorest state after Sokoto. How can that be? Our location is number three or number four, so where is the money going to.

“And our population is the smallest in the country. So the man is wicked and all he is doing is just marrying wives. So today we are here for operation takeover come 2023 election.

“We are going to deliver our presidential candidate and all the National Assembly candidates, that one will tell him that it is time to run to South Africa. We are going to chase him out from the state.”

Source: Legit.ng