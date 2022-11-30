To kickstart its southwest rallies, the PDP presidential campaign rally made a stop at Akure, the capital of Ondo state

Thousands of party supporters and admirers throng the venue of the event to listen to the PDP candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa

Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP presidential candidate and indigene of Ondo state also addressed the crowd

Akure - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, adding that the government brought untold hardship on citizens.

The PDP presidential candidate made the comment at the party’s rally in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday, November 30.

He also bemoaned the state of education in the country, specifically blamed the ruling APC over what he described as poor policy, adding that if he is voted into power, Nigerians would never witness a repeat of such beyond 2023.

Massive crowd at the venue of the PDP presidential rally in Ondo state. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Earlier, Titi Atiku, wife of the PDP presidential candidate, a native of Ondo state, also addressed the mammoth crowd where she promised the Ondo people that her husband will defeat Boko Haram and provide scholarships to students.

She said:

“My people I, your daughter standing in your presence to tell that my husband has done it before. The last election was won by my husband but we were robbed.

“My husband indeed is a Fulani but he is not a killer and we have been together. I taught him our culture and tradition, and he is part of us.

“During Obasanjo, it was Atiku that broght the likes of El-rufai, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and others who did well for Nigeria.”

On why they need to vote Atiku, she noted that:

“No Yoruba has ever been a First Lady and if we vote Atiku it is a vote for Yoruba. There is hunger in the land, don’t let the opposition deceive you, vote all PDP candidates during election.”

Delta state governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa thanked the party leaders and the thousands of Ondo youths present at the rally.

He said:

“In the past 8 months the youths were at home and that shouldn’t be the case.

“Atiku has made provisions to ensure no University goes on strike as special attention would be placed on the youths of the country as well as set aside funds to support youths who would want to go into entrepreneurship.

“As long as you vote Atiku, hunger and unemployment will be a thing of the past. Remain focus, go from school to school, house to house and campaign for Atiku, he urged the mammoth PDP crowd.”

In his address, the PDP national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu urged the Ondo PDP supporters not to make a mistake but do the right thing by voting Atiku in the coming election.

He said:

“Ondo is a PDP state. You are educated and enlightened people and that is why you always vote the PDP. We must work together to ensure victory. Ondo should give the PDP the highest votes in southwest.

“The country is in a bad shape, u need am experience leader to fix the country. Atiku and Obasanjo fixed the economy in 1999 and Atiku is coming back to fix the mess APC has created. He will unify the country, there will be jobs and security.”

Earlier, the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal thanked the people of Ondo for the 2019 support and the warm reception.

He said:

“We are kicking off our southwest campaign in Ondo for obvious reasons. We were robbed in 2019, but we must thank you for giving us your mandate.

“Atiku Abubakar is the most qualified candidate who has all the credentials to deliver and so we urge you to come out and vote massively for us.”

Newly elected governor of Osun state, Nurudeen Adeleke told the Ondo people that the same light that appeared in Osun has also come to Ondo.

He said:

“Atiku took one of your daughter as wife. We must vote Atiku. If we vote Atiku I can assure you that poverty will end in the southwest. Please go all out and tell everyone from house to house that the light has come to Ondo state.”

I’ll set aside $10billion for employment of youths, women in Nigeria if elected - Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku has vowed that if elected, his administration will set aside $10billion to create employment and boost small and medium scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former vice president made the comment while addressing PDP supporters in Illorin, the Kwara state capital on Thursday, November 24.

Massive crowd thronged the Metropolitan Square, Illorin to catch a glimpse of Atiku and his entourage as they campaigned in the north-central state.

2023: Researcher says PDP manifesto is the most detailed ahead of polls

On his part, researcher and journalist, Nichola Ibekwe has revealed that the PDP has the most detailed manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ibekwe, a 2016 World Press Fellow, made the assertion in a Twitter thread on Friday, November 25.

The renowned journalist also lambasted Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi for not releasing a manifesto to the public few weeks to the election.

Source: Legit.ng