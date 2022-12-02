Senator Dino Melaye has alerted Nigerians to what he says are the controversies surrounding Bola Tinubu

The PDP presidential campaign council spokesman said the APC presidential candidate's background and age are shrouded in mystery

The Kogi-born politician also stated that unlike Tinubu, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has clean records

FCT, Abuja - A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that everything surrounding the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is controversial.

Melaye stated that this is contrary to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose public profile is clean and in the public domain.

Dino Melaye says the controversies surrounding Tinubu are enough for him not to be voted for. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday, December 1, Melaye claimed that the PDP presidential flag bearer has a verifiable historical background, unlike Tinubu.

His words:

“Atiku Abubakar as an individual, you will read his biography, you will read his autobiography, you will read his history and if you read it 40 or 30 years ago it is still talking about the same person.

“You can identify his classmates, you can read about the schools he attended, there no controversy about where he is from, Jada, there is no controversy about Atiku Abubakar but everything about Bola Ahmed Tinubu is controversial, mysteriously controversial.”

Nobody knows Tinubu in the core north, southeast says Dino Melaye

Melaye also said that the PDP presidential candidate is the only nationalist among the 18 presidential candidates, who has friends in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

Daily Trust newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Go to the core North and say Tinubu; nobody knows who Tinubu is. Go to the southeast they don’t know who Tinubu is.”

Nigerians will never witness APC beyond 2023, says Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku has expressed optimism that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of the APC-led administration, adding that the government brought untold hardship on citizens.

The PDP presidential candidate made the comment at the party’s rally in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday, November 30.

He also bemoaned the state of education in the country, specifically blamed the ruling APC over what he described as poor policies.

2023: Researcher says PDP manifesto is the most detailed ahead of polls

On his part, researcher and journalist, Nichola Ibekwe has revealed that the PDP has the most detailed manifesto ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ibekwe, a 2016 World Press Fellow, made the assertion in a Twitter thread on Friday, November 25.

The renowned journalist also lambasted Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi for not releasing a manifesto to the public few weeks to the election.

Source: Legit.ng