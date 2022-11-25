Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubuof the APC has given reasons his major rivals, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, should step down for him in the 2023 elections

Tinubu on Friday, November 25, said Atiku has contested for the presidential seat many times already

On Obi, the former Lagos governor said he is always presenting wrong analyses and statistics on Nigeria's economy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Warri, Delta state - The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (Atiku Abubakar) and the Labour Party (Peter Obi) have been advised to quit the 2023 race.

The advice came from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, November 25, during his campaign in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West local government area of Delta state, Leadership reports.

Tinubu said unlike others, he is the man who knows the road (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Enough is enough for Atiku - Tinubu

According to Tinubu, Atiku should step down for him because the former vice president has contested for election many times without success.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking during the rally, Tinubu said:

“How many times has Atiku been running? Atiku is always on the run, tell him to go and sit down, enough is enough.”

Nigeria does not need Obi's wrong statistics - Tinubu

Turning his focus to Obi, the APC presidential candidate said the former Anambra governor always comes up with wrong statistics and economic analysis

Tinubu was quoted to have said:

“I don’t want to mention names, he thinks statistics can give Nigerians food? He gives wrong statistics, wrong arithmetics, wrong economics. That is not what Nigerians need"

Concerning his pedigree and relationship with the people, Tinubu told the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, that he is the man who knows the way forward.

Describing himself as an honest man and a good in-law, Jagaban noted:

"Kabiyesi needs honest man, the man who knows the road, that is me. I will pay attention to the danger of pipeline destruction, gas leakage, which are not good for our health, the fish we eat. We will do something, keep our promises and carry you along.

“I am your in-law, a member of the family. I paid the correct dowry, all complete. Ovie Omo-Agege is the next Governor of Delta state."

Atiku to Tinubu: Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president

The special assistant to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 2 played down on the chances of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president.

In a statement issued in Washington DC, Mr. Phrank Shaibu accused Tinubu of shying away from public scrutiny and using proxies to answer questions reserved exclusively for would-be presidents.

Shaibu who was reacting to the meeting with the private sector organized by Tinubu, said the former Lagos governor had on two occasions dodged the invitation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) but decided to play smart by organising his own meeting.

Source: Legit.ng