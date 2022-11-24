The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed how Soludo's comment about Peter Obi devalued the Labour Party presidential candidate

Governor Sule who played down Obi's chances in 2023 said Soludo's comment devalued Obi to less than 10 kobo

The Nasarawa state governor also said that Obi is no match to the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has dismissed surveys that put the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of other contenders in the 2023 presidential elections.

The governor spoke during a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 23.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state is confident Tinubu will defeat Peter Obi and others in 2023. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @NasarawaGovt

Source: Twitter

He said the criticisms of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, by the incumbent governor Charles Soludo devalued his predecessor as a presidential candidate to less than 10 kobo.

Sule said Soludo is the right person who will tell what happened during the period of Peter Obi in Anambra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“So, if you go and see what he is saying today about Peter Obi, you will not buy Peter Obi for 10 kobo," the Nasarawa state governor said.

Legit.ng recalls that Soludo, in a lengthy statement on Monday, November 14, tackled Obi, saying the LP candidate cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu versus Peter Obi: Comparing Lagos with Anambra is like day and night, says Governor Sule

Governor Sule said, unlike Obi, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), performed excellently as the governor of Lagos state.

“Now, do you have the same with Asiwaju (Tinubu) and the governors who came after him in Lagos? Is Lagos better looking today than Anambra? Is the economy of Lagos better today than Anambra? It’s like day and night. There is no comparison,” he said.

"$28million bribe": Is Governor Soludo paid to jeopardise Peter Obi’s campaign? APGA speaks

In another report, the Anambra state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has uncovered an alleged scheme aimed at pinning a false allegation of a $28million bribe received by Governor Soludo from Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC.

According to APGA, the alleged fraudulent scheme will come in the form of a fake article with the narrative that Governor Soludo received the bribe in a bid to jeopardise the presidential campaign Obi.

The national coordinator of the APGA Renaissance, Uchenna Chukwuka, confirmed this to reporters in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Source: Legit.ng