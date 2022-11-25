The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, took a swipe at Peter Obi

Going further, the former Lagos state governor also claimed that Peter Obi lies with his arithmetic whenever he speaks

Tinubu lashed out at his competitors during an engagement with Niger Delta stakeholders in Gbaramatu, in Delta state

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The former governor of Lagos state said he can’t even mention the former Anambra State governor’s name.

Tinubu dismisses Peter Obi. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

He claimed that Peter Obi lies with his arithmetic whenever he speaks. He went further to call Obi's as a warehouse economist.

Bola Tinubu has dismissed the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The former Lagos state governor lashed out at his competitors during an engagement with Niger Delta stakeholders in Gbaramatu, in Delta state

He spoke in the presence of full compliment of traditional rulers from the kingdom led by the Pere of Gbaramotu Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oboro Gbaraun II.

He said:

“The other one, that one he think (say) na statistics we go chop, he lies with arithmetic that no Indian can solve it (sic). To mention his name is a disgrace to me sef.

"I won’t mention the name, wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economy, that is not what Nigeria needs.”

