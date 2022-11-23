The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has unearthed a fraudulent scheme to pin a wrong allegation on Governor Charles Soludo

It was gathered that some enemies of the governor are planning to publish a fictitious article that will implicate Gov Soludo in a $28m bribe

The narrative of the fictitious article is said to involve Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state

Anambra, Awka - The Anambra state chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has uncovered an alleged scheme aimed at pinning a false allegation of a $28million bribe received by Governor Charles Soludo from Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to APGA, the alleged fraudulent scheme will come in the form of a fake article with the narrative that Governor Soludo received the bribe in a bid to jeopardise the presidential campaign of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Governor Charles Soludo has been a subject of criticism since he openly berated Peter Obi and his achievements as a serving governor. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Peter Obi

The national coordinator of the APGA Renaissance, Uchenna Chukwuka, confirmed this to reporters in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

As reported by the Daily Independent, Chukwuka identified the name of the writer who intends to write the false article as TK Ekwudayo.

What APGA said

Chukwuka told journalists:

“It has come to the notice of this body that some faceless and sponsored elements masquerading as investigative Journalist claiming false insider information from the All Progressives Congress, APC, are out to implicate our able governor Prof Charles Soludo with some baseless and false allegations of receiving the sum of $28 Million to run down the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

“Also the faceless self-acclaimed investigative Journalist further alleged that both Uzodimma and Soludo have already extorted the sum of N10 billion as the first trench of the payment while the sum of N10 Billion would be paid after he had concluded the second assignment.”

Chukwuka disclosed that including an APC governor like Uzodimma was only a clever attempt to suit the narrative and get audience acceptability, New Telegraph confirmed.

He said the Journalist in question is fake, bears a phoney name, does not exist and should not be taken seriously.

