Peter Obi of the Labour Party has alleged that those who benefit from the old order of corrupt Nigeria will not be comfortable with plans to rescue the nation

Obi made this disclosure while speaking alongside his running mate at The Candidate an initiative of Daria media

According to Obi, leaders must have the vision to see into the future and have plans to liberate the people from bondage

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that many people who are not comfortable with the plan to bring the desired change in Nigeria are those who have become used to the old order.

Obi while responding to questions at "The Candidate" a programme organised by Daria Media with sponsorship from the MacArthur Foundation said that many of these people who have become used to the old order are also benefitting from it.

Peter Obi has said that those living off the old order are not ready for a new Nigeria. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

The former Anambra state governor also mentioned that it is clear that this set of Nigerians do not see the future and cannot believe that the country can change for the good of all.

His words:

"When you want to change society because the majority of the people including yourself live off the old order and they don't see the future. That's why they said a leader must be a visioner.

When I went to Anambra state and said our education cannot continue to be at 26, we are going to change our education and they said, no you can't do this because they were not seeing it."

A leader must have a vision

Further speaking on the need for every nation to have a visionary leader, Obi said that people will never see that things are possible until someone else tries it and they see it work.

Using his ordeal as the governor of Anambra state Obi said:

"You know when you were talking about me being impeached, you forgot that when I challenged my election people said it will be impossible to go through the court.

"When I was impeached, people said it will be impossible to come back. And later when I challenged the interpretation of the tenure of a governor, they said it was impossible. So people are not seeing that we as creators, we are seeing the future."

Source: Legit.ng