The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to be in charge of the country with the needed mental requirements.

Speaking at an interactive session with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, November 22, in Abuja, Obi pledged to secure and unite Nigerians, if elected president in the 2023 presidential election.

Obi noted that to secure the country, there is a need to ensure that farmers and brought together and encouraged to return to their farms while the government provides the needed environment and security for them.

As usual, Obi also spoke on the need to move Nigeria from consumption to production as a means of moving people from abject penury.

His words:

"The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you address criminality.

Further calling on Nigerians to ensure that they vote for the right presidential candidate at the polls in 2023, Obi said it is important for every voter to desist from using because of tribe or religion.

He added:

“Next year’s election should not be based on tribe. If it was by tribe, the North would have been safer and be more developed.

“Yes, we must all respect the issue of religion, but even at that, we should not follow people blindly because of religion.

“We cannot use the process of yesterday or those who did not solve it yesterday for tomorrow."

Source: Legit.ng