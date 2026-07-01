The Arewa Youth Integrity Forum criticised Atiku Abubakar's call for Femi Gbajabiamila's resignation, saying allegations should be investigated before any action is taken

The forum argued that Gbajabiamila remained entitled to the presumption of innocence and said no court had found the presidential aide guilty of corruption

AYIF accused Atiku of applying different standards to corruption allegations and urged political leaders to allow due process to guide ongoing investigation

The Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF) has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his demand for the resignation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, following allegations of bribery against the presidential aide.

The group described Atiku's position as inconsistent, arguing that he should not be calling for the removal of a public official over allegations that have yet to be investigated and proven.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar calls on President Bola Tinubu to suspend Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila over allegations raised recently. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Facebook

It maintained that corruption claims should be handled through established legal processes rather than public pressure.

Should Gbajabiamila resign over allegations?

AYIF was reacting to a statement issued by Atiku's media team, which urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend Gbajabiamila while an independent investigation examines allegations that he demanded a N400 million bribe.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, the forum said every corruption allegation deserves a fair and impartial investigation. It added that unverified claims should not be used as political tools.

“Gbajabiamila is entitled to the presumption of innocence like every Nigerian. If there are allegations against him, the appropriate institutions should investigate them. However, it is ironic that Atiku Abubakar, whose public career has been dogged by several corruption allegations over the years, now seeks to present himself as the nation’s moral compass,” Aliyu said.

Atiku criticised for asking Tinubu to sack his Chief of Staff. Photo: ABAT, Atiku

Source: Facebook

What did the forum accuse Atiku of?

The group said Gbajabiamila's years in the National Assembly and his current role in the Presidency had been defined by public service. It noted that no court had convicted him of corruption.

AYIF also accused Atiku of applying different standards to himself and his political opponents. It argued that the former vice president had dismissed allegations made against him in the past while demanding firm action against others facing accusations.

According to the forum, Atiku should respond to longstanding questions that have been raised about his time in public office before seeking the resignation of other officials.

It also referred to past public allegations linked to the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, the William Jefferson bribery investigation and other corruption related claims, while acknowledging that Atiku has consistently denied wrongdoing.

“Public office demands accountability, but accountability must apply to everyone equally. Nigerians cannot ignore the many controversies that have surrounded Atiku’s political career while he seeks to sit in judgment over others,” the statement added.

The forum called on relevant institutions to investigate the allegations against Gbajabiamila without political interference. It also urged political leaders to avoid comments that could influence ongoing or future investigations and said the rule of law should guide every case.

Gbajabiamila speaks on minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gbajabiamila signalled the present administration's readiness to reopen negotiations on the N70,000 national minimum wage.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives stated this in Abuja at an event organised by Working People United.

Gbajabiamila noted that the N70,000 minimum wage approved by Tinubu in 2024 no longer reflects the current economic realities in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng