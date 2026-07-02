A chief imam and at least two others were reportedly murdered by bandits in Sokoto state on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Nigeria's insecurity crisis continues to worsen, with armed groups targeting several vulnerable communities

The northwest zone of Nigeria, where Sokoto is located, has seen violent attacks, including raids on schools, in recent years, with some of the assaults blamed on armed groups

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - The chief imam of Talluje village in Bodinga Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto state was reportedly killed on Wednesday, July 1, when armed gangs known locally as bandits attacked Talluje and the neighbouring Chofi village.

Al Jazeera had reported on Nigeria's complex security crisis, highlighting how multidimensional threats severely impact vulnerable communities.

Bandits reportedly killed the chief imam of Talluje village during an attack on Talluje and neighbouring Chofi communities in Sokoto state.

Source: Original

Sokoto: Bandits kill imam, others

According to residents, the rifle-wielding attackers entered Talluje and Chofi communities through Duma village, which shares a border with Tureta LGA, riding on motorcycles.

According to Daily Trust, the attack began at about 4:00 p.m., targeted the two communities in Danchadi district, and lasted for nearly two hours.

The deadly assault also claimed the lives of two other residents and forced hundreds of people to flee their homes.

The incident brings to three the number of chief imams reportedly killed by terrorists in the prominent northwest state within the past few weeks.

Local sources disclosed that the assailants launched coordinated attacks on both communities simultaneously, shooting indiscriminately before fleeing with an unspecified number of rustled livestock.

The source said:

“The attacks started around 4:00 p.m. and continued until about 6:00 p.m.

"The bandits killed the Chief Imam of Talluje and two other persons whose identities have yet to be confirmed,” a community leader in Danchadi said.

He added that the attacks triggered mass displacement, forcing residents, mostly women and children, to flee on foot to safer areas in Danchadi and Bodinga town.

The source stated:

“As I speak, many people are arriving in our communities carrying their belongings after escaping from the affected villages."

Sokoto attack: Bandits rustle livestock

Another resident confirmed that the attackers also rustled a large number of livestock, although the exact figure could not be immediately verified.

Furthermore, a senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack and the killing of the chief imam.

The officer said:

“We have received reports of the attack and have mobilised our anti-kidnapping unit to the area because there are fears the bandits may return."

Read the X post of a northern stakeholder confirming the attack below:

When contacted, Ahmed Rufai, the spokesperson of the Sokoto police command, said he had not yet been briefed on the attack.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu says the Sokoto government remains committed to defeating terrorism and restoring security across the state. Photo credit: @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Twitter

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General Musa emphasised that terrorism had become an increasingly complex threat requiring collective national action.

Source: Legit.ng