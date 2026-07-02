A Nigerian business café owner celebrated buying her first personal laptop on social media platform, X

The young lady shared photos of her new setup on X and appealed to followers to refer her for an online work

She stated she is available immediately for those kind of jobs, including personal assistance and scheduling

Juliana Ene Ogli, a business café owner who goes by @eneskloset on X, marked a personal milestone on 1 July 2026 when she shared photos of her first laptop and appealed to her followers for job referrals.

She posted four images of herself alongside her new Dell Core i5 8th Generation computer.

A Nigerian lady finally gets a personal laptop. Photo credit: @eneskloset/X

Source: Twitter

Ogli credited God for making the purchase possible and described the setup as her "humble beginning."

Café owner pleads publicly following laptop purchase

Beyond celebrating the acquisition, Ogli used the moment to introduce herself to potential clients.

She identified herself as an executive virtual assistant open to remote work from anywhere in the world, offering services that range from managing daily schedules and running errands to broader personal assistance tasks.

She said:

"There's nothing God cannot do.

I did it, I bought a laptop. Core i5 8th Generation.

This is my little set up and humble beginning..Kindly help refer me for jobs, I am an executive virtual assistant, I can assist you with online jobs, anything at all. With 70-150k u can hire me to work for you from any part of the world. I can multi task too. I can be your personal assistant, organize your day to day activities, run errands for you etc. I'm available to work immediately. Please refer me and help me share.

THANK GOD. 🙏🙏🙏"

Her viral X post where she plead to the public after laptop purchase is below:

Reactions as lady purchases laptop for work

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from the post:

@FranklinIkechukwuO said:

"Congratulations on this achievement. The journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. I know with you dedication, commitment and positive attitude to work, I believe this is only just a ladder to greater things to come. I wish you all the best in your career."

@Onwardkenny wrote:

"All the best!"

@AdeagboFem asked:

"Congratulations. How much did it cost"

@sheisphoenixx responded:

"Congratulations to you.🎉"

@omoh noted:

"Core15 is what she can afford, don't judge just connect."

Canada-based single father seeks financial help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a single father of three, Barrister Isaac Olusegun, turned to the public for financial assistance to relocate his family to Nigeria.

The legal practitioner had been out of a job since 2024 and relied on loans and the generosity of others to provide food for his children.

Source: Legit.ng