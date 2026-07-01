Beauty Queen Skarlent Rodríguez and Boyfriend Die in Venezuela Earthquake

One of the prominent beauty queens crowned in 2025 has been confirmed dead by her family members

Her family had been searching for her and her partner after a natural disaster struck, and they later discovered that both had died in the aftermath

The couple was found in an area mostly affected by the disaster, which occurred on June 24

Miss Grand Orlando 2025 titleholder, Skarlent Rodríguez, and her partner, José Castro, have reportedly died in Venezuela.

The couple was found dead after being missing for several days following a devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24. The natural disaster left entire residential neighborhoods in ruins.

Reactions as Skarlent Rodríguez and boyfriend die in Venezuela earthquake. Photo credit@sharlentrodriguez

Source: Instagram

Many residents were displaced, and widespread property damage was reported across affected areas.

Rodríguez’s family had been worried and searching for the couple in Catia La Mar, where they were last known to be.

They were later found buried in the rubble of a collapsed building where they lived.

How rescuers found Skarlent Rodríguez and her partner

Following the earthquake, rescue teams searched extensively in the neighborhood where the couple lived in the coastal region of Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, one of the hardest-hit locations.

Family members had held onto hope, as some victims were rescued alive even days after the disaster.

However, the rescue team found out that their building had collapsed, and after days of searching, both were found dead beneath the debris.

Family support and GoFundMe campaign

Following the tragic news, the family shared an update through a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover funeral expenses.

Beauty Queen Skarlent Rodríguez and her boyfriend die in Venezuela earthquake, fans mourn. Photo credit@skarlentrodriguez

Source: Instagram

They thanked supporters who had assisted during the search efforts while the couple was still missing.

Skarlent Rodríguez’s modeling career

The 23-year-old model gained recognition after winning the Miss Grand Orlando 2025 title. Originally from Venezuela, she was building a modeling career while maintaining strong ties to her home country.

Although she did not go on to win the Miss Grand Florida title, Rodríguez became a familiar figure in the pageant community and was admired for her dedication and public appearances.

Miss Grand Florida and the Miss Grand International organization paid tribute to Rodríguez on social media, describing her as “a treasured part of the Grand family” and honoring her contributions during her time as Miss Grand Orlando 2025.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Skarlent Rodríguez's death

Reactions poured in from fans, many of whom were left in mourning as they recalled the beautiful moments the model shared on the runway while competing for the Miss Grand Orlando 2025 title.

They also offered prayers for the repose of her soul.

@kellychowpeksiew shared:

"Rest in peace."

@jennymorgan4120 said:

"Condolences to the family and friends M.H.D.S.R.I.P and may the Perpetual light shine on her always."

@ milaknut reacted:

"Condolence to the Family , May She Rest Eternal in Peace .. Amen."

@panagiotislimperopoulos stated:

"Dear God no."

Cause of Daveigh Chase's death surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that what led to the death of former child actress Daveigh Chase has been revealed, as fans continue to mourn her untimely death at 35.

The actress had passed away a few days before the end of June, and an investigation into her unexpected death reportedly took place before the official cause was announced.

Many were taken aback after seeing what led to her death, as they asked questions and speculated about the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng