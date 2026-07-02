A Nigerian lawyer celebrated becoming a barrister in Canada less than three years after relocating to the foreign country

She shared how she was called to the Nigerian bar years ago and her life after relocating to Canada and seeking a license

Her post caught people’s attention, and many who saw her post congratulated her on her latest achievement

A Nigerian lawyer, Chiugo Nwosu-Igbo, celebrated as she became a barrister in Canada.

She noted that she had been called to the Ontario Bar in less than three years of her relocation.

A Nigerian lawyer becomes a barrister in Canada less than 3 years after relocating. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chiugo Nwosu-Igbo

Source: UGC

Nigerian lawyer becomes Canada barrister in 2 years

On her LinkedIn page, Chiugo Nwosu-Igbo shared how she was called to the Nigerian bar in November 2016.

Her words:

“This time last week, I walked across the stage at Roy Thomson Hall to be called to the Ontario Bar.

“Less than three years after moving to Canada, I am incredibly grateful to have reached this milestone. It also comes nearly ten years after I was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 2016, making me a dual-qualified lawyer.”

She opened up about the challenges she faced and how she had balanced her career with the demands of licensing process in the past two years.

The barrister said in her LinkedIn post:

“This journey has been one of grit, perseverance, and, above all, grace. Over the past two years, I balanced a full-time career with the demands of the licensing process, taking examinations back to back while navigating both the expected and unexpected realities of building a new life in a new country.

“There were moments that tested my resolve, moments that made me question whether I had anything left to give, and moments that reminded me why perseverance is always worth it. Looking back, I am proud of how far I’ve come, and even more excited about what lies ahead.”

She also appreciated those who supported her throughout her journey and expressed gratitude to those who stood by her.

The Canadian lawyer added:

"Above all, I thank my Heavenly Father for His faithfulness, grace, and guidance every step of the way. None of this would have been possible without Him. As I begin this next chapter, I look forward to continuing to grow in the legal profession while making meaningful contributions to the organisations I have the privilege to serve."

"On a lighter note, this is also my very first original LinkedIn post (not a repost or comment!). Here’s hoping it’s the first of many meaningful conversations and milestones I’ll get to share here."

A Nigerian lawyer celebrates as she becomes a barrister in Canada in less than three years of relocating. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chiugo Nwosu-Igbo

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng