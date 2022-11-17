The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has thrown shades at his colleague in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and others contesting in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, which was monitored by Legit.ng, Obi said that his educational qualification of him and that of his running mate, unlike some people who are in the race.

Peter Obi has advised Nigerians to ensure they do not vote for candidates without proof of birth and claimed educational qualification. Photo: Peter Obi

He added that every piece of information needed about him by Nigerians - including age, date of birth, education and many more - is in the public domain while the same cannot be said for all the other contenders.

Obi said:

"Everybody knows our age, they know when we were born, they know where we live, they know the schools we attended; we have classmates.

"This morning I was telling somebody about Peter Odili and I said Dr Odili was my senior boy in secondary school, we couldn't have played football in CKC without Odili. Any day he is not in the match, we have lost.

"So we know and I have people in Rivers state who went to school with me, some people, nobody has seen people who went to school with them. So we must change it."

Peter Obi's remarks come days after the contention over the educational qualification and age of Tinubu who is contesting under the APC.

Contention over Tinubu's age and educational qualification

In a recent move, a Nigerian lawyer has also filed a suit against Tinubu before the Magistrate Court in Abuja over the discrepancies in his educational qualification.

Mike Enahoro-Ebah in the suit also accused the APC's flag bearer of falsifying his age among other criminal offences.

Confusion as Peter Obi speaks on what Nigeria can do with borrowed funds

Peter Obi said that he is not totally against taking loans or borrowing funds from other countries and international agencies in Nigeria.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate said his concern is when the funds borrowed are not directed into the proper channels that would bring growth or productivity.

According to Obi, there is a need for Nigeria as a nation to cut down on the cost of governance and invest more in regenerative projects that will benefit the people.

Tension hits Obidients' camp as child activist drags Peter Obi, Labour Party to court

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had earlier been dragged to court over the involvement of an underage girl-child in his political campaign in Lagos state.

A child rights activist, Wale Ojo-Lanre filed a suit against Obi's use of a little Chioma Success as a poster girl for his 2023 presidential campaign as illegal, misleading, unlawful, exploitative and abusive.

Ojo-Lanre also demanded N50 million as damages against the first, second and third respondents for the violation of the Child Rights of the underage girl-child.

