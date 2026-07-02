Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande said no final decision has been taken on replacing the NYSC khaki uniform with Adire fabric

Olawande said his mention of Adire and Ankara on Channels Television was to cite examples of proposals under consideration, not an official announcement

The minister urged Nigerians not to let the uniform debate distract from broader NYSC reforms approved by the Federal Executive Council

Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande has walked back widely circulated reports that the Federal Government approved Adire fabric as a replacement for the National Youth Service Corps' signature khaki uniform, saying no such decision has been reached.

In a statement posted to his official X handle on Thursday, July 2, Olawande said coverage suggesting that Adire had been officially selected to replace the khaki uniform distorted what he actually said during an interview on Channels Television's The Morning Brief.

Minister Ayodele Olawande clarifies that no final decision has been made on replacing the NYSC uniform with Adire fabric. Photo credit: Ayodele Olawande

Source: Twitter

The minister said he referenced Adire and Ankara only as illustrations of proposals being explored under the ongoing reform of the NYSC scheme.

"My intention was simply to cite examples of some of the proposals that have been put forward in the course of our consultations. It was not an announcement that any particular fabric has been adopted or approved to replace the current NYSC uniform," he stated.

Olawande said the government is weighing options that satisfy requirements around professional appearance, national identity, durability, functionality, cost-effectiveness and the projection of national pride, and that any final choice would follow extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders.

During the original Channels Television interview, the minister had said "It's Adire," framing the proposed change as a way to promote local textile production and ensure that government spending remained within the Nigerian economy.

The remarks generated significant public reaction and media coverage.

The proposed uniform change is one element of a wider NYSC overhaul approved by the Federal Executive Council earlier in the week. Other components of the reform include skills-based deployment of corps members, civilian operational leadership of the scheme, and amendments to the NYSC Act, which has governed the 53-year-old programme since its establishment.

Olawande cautioned Nigerians against allowing the conversation around uniforms to crowd out the substance of the broader reform agenda.

"The reforms are designed to make the Scheme more relevant to today's realities by improving employability, promoting entrepreneurship, strengthening national integration, enhancing service delivery, and creating a smoother transition from education to productive careers. While conversations around the uniform are understandable, they should not overshadow the far-reaching reforms aimed at empowering millions of Nigerian youths and positioning the NYSC as a stronger platform for national development," he said.

FG introduces 11 NYSC specialised training streams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government approved 11 specialised training streams under a major reform of the National Youth Service Corps.

The new structure divides orientation into civic education, career preparation, and specialised skills training based on each corps member’s chosen career path.

Officials said the reforms aim to better align national service with graduates’ academic backgrounds, workplace demands, and long-term career development.

Source: Legit.ng