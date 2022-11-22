Atiku Abubakar has told the Christian Association of Nigeria that its strategy document aligns with that of the PDP

The PDP presidential candidate made this known when he met with leaders of the Christian body in Abuja

CAN has been meeting with presidential candidates to know their stance on certain issues ahead of the 2023 polls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has told the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that he believes totally in the strategy document of the organisation.

The former vice president made this known during his session with CAN leaders in Abuja on Tuesday, November 22.

Atiku was accompanied to the meeting by his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and other senior PDP chieftains. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku said there is no difference between CAN’s Policy Roadmap for a Future Nigeria and his position as contained in his policy document and various books he wrote.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I have listened to what the presentation of CAN document and I can tell you the CAN document is totally in conformity with my thoughts in a book which I published when I was the vice president and this led to a fundamental disagreement with my boss as well as my constituents.

“There is no difference between my book and CAN's presentation.”

Speaking further, he said:

“I stand before you not to campaign but to tell u the honest truth, what you have presented is what I have always believed in. And if I have the opportunity, I swear to God I will do it.

“Oil did not send me to school, my parents paid cattle tax, market tax, radio tax and these were the taxes that sent me school from primary to university.

“If God have given you gold or oil, take your oil or gold but I will tax you. Why should we be fighting over resources that has been endowed to whoever it is endowed to.”

On his part, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, noted that the church needs to pray not to plant amiss.

He said:

“We have come to the season to plant and we must be careful to plant right so we can harvest abundance and bountifully.

“The church needs to be prayerful as we have not been this divided as a nation before as we are today and at this moment we need a man that can unify all ethinic groups, formal and informal groups.

“We saw how he alongside President Obasanjo ensured the unity of this country after years under the military and how our presidential candidate who was the VP then handled the economy which led to economic development and prosperity.”

He promised the leadership of the CAN that Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign will ensure it attend to all issues raised in CAN's strategy document.

Atiku's delegation to the session included the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyiocha Ayu, ex-Vice President, Namadi Sambo, Senator Liyel Imoke, Governor Ishaku Darihus of Taraba, Senate Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Raymond Dokpesi among others.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Recall that Atiku recently described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

2023: Atiku will hand over to Ndi Igbo, says PDP chieftain

Meanwhile, the southeast region has been promised that an Igbo man will occupy the presidency after Atiku's tenure.

PDP deputy director of media and publicity in the party's presidential management committee, Uloka Chibuike, said this in a statement.

According to him, Atiku can be trusted by the people of the region due to his antecedents in the past.

Source: Legit.ng