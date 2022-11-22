Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has shared his opinion regarding the activities of the Eastern Security Network in the southeast region

Obi disclosed e cannot outrightly condemn the ESN because he is unaware of their daily activities in the region

The former governor of Anambra state maintained that if elected president next year, he will address the issue properly

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has said he cannot condemn the Eastern Security Network (ESN) because he is unsure of their activities.

Speaking on Monday, November 21, at a presidential town hall series, the former governor of Anambra state said agitations in parts of the country is a result of leadership failure, The Cable reported.

Peter Obi says he cannot condemn the ESN violent attacks in the southeast because he does not understand their activities. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Obi reveals position on the ESN attacks ahead of 2023 polls

He said if elected president, his administration will adopt dialogue to address the issue.

“Everywhere in the country is full of agitation. It is the effect of leadership failure. There is nothing wrong with agitation. You dialogue and discuss with everybody.

“I can’t condemn ESN because I’m not sure who is doing what. You can only condemn people when there is a process in which they have said this person has done something,” Obi said.

Obi's earlier assertion

Meanwhile, at an interactive session organised by Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna in October, Obi had claimed that ESN was formed by governors in the southeast – an assertion that proved to be false.

Source: Legit.ng