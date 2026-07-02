Tolu Fagbure has shared his views on some actors in the movie industry while appearing on a podcast to discuss Nollywood

Many reacted to his comments about Itele, Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele, with some agreeing with his opinions and making comparisons of their own

Many reacted to his comments about Itele, Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele, with some agreeing with his opinions and making comparisons of their own

Creative consultant Tolu Fagbure has shared his views on Nollywood actor Itele during an interview.

In the viral clip, Fagbure claimed that Itele has no business making films for the cinema. According to him, the actor's movies are better suited for YouTube, adding that he should stop attempting to make cinema releases.

Reactions trail Tolu Fagbure's statement about Itele’s skills and Mercy Aigbe. Photo cresid@itele/@tulufagbure/@relamercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Fagbure said he had no regrets about his opinion. Referring to Itele's film Kesari, he questioned its quality and reminded viewers of how much people pay to watch movies in cinemas.

He reiterated that he was not apologetic about his remarks.

"Itele should stay on YouTube, frankly speaking. I have no apology for what I said. I have seen one of his movies, Kesari. What? Is that a movie? Do you know how much people pay to watch films at the cinema? ₦6,500, ₦7,000."

Tolu Fagbure on Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe

Fans react to what was said about Itele’s skills. Photo credit@itele

Source: Instagram

Also during the interview, the film critic said Funke Akindele is exceptionally blessed, noting that any film she releases in cinemas is almost guaranteed to perform well.

According to him, there is no doubt that she will continue to break her own box office records.

Fagbure, however, argued that Mercy Aigbe tells better stories than both Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

"Mercy Aigbe has better stories than Funke Akindele, but Funke Akindele has a special grace that helps her sell her films. There is no time she releases a movie that she will not break her own record."

Below is the Instagram video in which Tolu Fagbure compared the actors:

Reactions trail Tolu Fagbure's interview

Here are comments below:

@oluwatope__best commented:

"Enu e dun but at the same time he’s a very good critic and very bold at it."

@beezy.101 wrote:

"Bitter truth."

@oluwatosyngrace shared:

"Toyin Abraham will overcome all of you. Without mentioning her name you people will never trend."

@kitanb stated:

"He didn’t lie about that mercy’s own kiaaa she has stories."

@bayo.adeniyi_ reacted:

"Tolu Fagbure. I remember during my undergraduate days in oau ife. We had a one week collaborative work with UI theatre arts and Tolu was one of the persons we worked with at the time I think he was doing his Masters in UI at the time. Brilliant mind."

@opethesaint wrote:

"You are right about Mercy Aigbe. She get better movie pass both of them."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection. Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng