A Lekki-based Nigerian lady and her friend filmed their submerged room after severe flash floods hit Lagos State

The residents screamed in shock after spotting unusual living creatures swimming inside the dirty apartment waters

Social media users reacted to the viral footage with a mixture of heavy sympathy and deep humour

An institutional flood crisis in Lagos State has taken a dramatic turn on social media.

A Nigerian lady has posted a video showing what she and her friend discovered inside a flooded apartment located in the upscale Lekki axis.

A Nigerian lady shows what recent Lekki flood did to her friend's apartment. Photo credit: everything_berry_supplement/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The incident happened after severe flash floods submerged major parts of Lagos State following days of relentless downpours. The torrential rain caused widespread gridlock, heavy property damage, and critical infrastructure disruptions across the commercial hub.

Lady screams over discovery in flooded room

In the video shared on Instagram by everything_berry_supplement, the lady filmed the room completely submerged in brown water. Plastic bottles, juice cartons, and flip-flops were seen floating around the bed area.

As the camera panned towards a corner of the room, several small fish were seen swimming active loops in the dirty floodwater. The discovery caused the ladies to scream out in absolute shock and panic.

The creator captioned the viral footage to describe the bizarre experience.

everything_berry_supplement said:

"My friend room for lekki see plenty fish inside her room Jesus."

Nigerians react to Lekki flood video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's ordeal in an X post below:

mrroy26 said:

"I pity those who have fish ponds. 😢😢😢😢"

DanielToluking said:

"Omo, just begin fish business."

OnyinyeEst27563 said"

"Una no fit catch una daily manner keh. 😂"

Watch the Instagram post of the lady recording what she saw in her friend's flooded room below:

Lady shows flood's effect on husband's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared what happened to her husband's car after a flood moved it from where it was parked.

Source: Legit.ng