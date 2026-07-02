Lady Screams as She Spots Living Creature Swimming Inside Friend's Flooded Apartment in Lekki
- A Lekki-based Nigerian lady and her friend filmed their submerged room after severe flash floods hit Lagos State
- The residents screamed in shock after spotting unusual living creatures swimming inside the dirty apartment waters
- Social media users reacted to the viral footage with a mixture of heavy sympathy and deep humour
An institutional flood crisis in Lagos State has taken a dramatic turn on social media.
A Nigerian lady has posted a video showing what she and her friend discovered inside a flooded apartment located in the upscale Lekki axis.
The incident happened after severe flash floods submerged major parts of Lagos State following days of relentless downpours. The torrential rain caused widespread gridlock, heavy property damage, and critical infrastructure disruptions across the commercial hub.
Lady screams over discovery in flooded room
In the video shared on Instagram by everything_berry_supplement, the lady filmed the room completely submerged in brown water. Plastic bottles, juice cartons, and flip-flops were seen floating around the bed area.
As the camera panned towards a corner of the room, several small fish were seen swimming active loops in the dirty floodwater. The discovery caused the ladies to scream out in absolute shock and panic.
The creator captioned the viral footage to describe the bizarre experience.
everything_berry_supplement said:
"My friend room for lekki see plenty fish inside her room Jesus."
Nigerians react to Lekki flood video
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's ordeal in an X post below:
mrroy26 said:
"I pity those who have fish ponds. 😢😢😢😢"
DanielToluking said:
"Omo, just begin fish business."
OnyinyeEst27563 said"
"Una no fit catch una daily manner keh. 😂"
Watch the Instagram post of the lady recording what she saw in her friend's flooded room below:
Lady shows flood's effect on husband's car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared what happened to her husband's car after a flood moved it from where it was parked.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng