Buba Galadima, a strong ally of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned the move by President Bola Tinubu to establish state police in Nigeria.

President Tinubu had formally transmitted the Constitution Alteration Bill, which sought the creation of the State Police Service. The Senate is expected to debate the bill on Wednesday, during its emergency sittings.

Buba Galadima, an ally of Rabiu Kwankwaso, has tackled President Bola Tinubu over state police Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

When the National Assembly passes the bill, it will be transmitted to the state Houses of Assembly for ratification. He stressed that the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the 36 state assemblies before the president could assent to it.

The move has been welcomed by the majority of the lawmakers and governors in the country, but Galadima, while speaking in an interview on AriseTV on Tuesday, June 30, posited that the state police would be used to suppress the opposition during the election.

His statement reads in part:

"Nobody ever conceived the idea of state police to sort out security. If the police and military cannot solve security situations in Nigeria, I wonder how the state police will be able to do that. All that we know is that the president and governors are looking for state police before the elections so that they can use them as political thugs to attack the opposition."

See the video of the interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng