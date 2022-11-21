Governor Charles Soludo might be getting the opportunity to work at the presidency should Peter Obi win the 2023 presidential election

This disclosure was made by Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate at a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors on Monday, November 21

According to Peter Obi, Professor Charles Soludo obviously has the key to ending most of Nigeria's challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has promised to work with the governor of Anambra state Charles Soludo, to tackle some of Nigeria's challenges.

Obi's promise followed a strongly worded epistle by Soludo who harped on reasons why the former governor is not the best candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Peter Obi has promised to consult Governor Soludo in his bid to tackle Nigeria's challenges. Photo: Peter Obi, Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Channels Television reports that while speaking at a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Obi said it is obvious Soludo has the solution to end Nigeria's challenges.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He (Soludo) knows and he has the solution so I need to consult him to help me."

Improving health and lives of Nigerian women

Continuing, the former Anambra state governor promised to adopt the Bangladesh model of 35% Affirmative Action.

He noted that if elected into power, his administration will create an atmosphere where 50 per cent of Nigerian women would be included in its National Productivity Programme.

Former presidential candidate highlights what will happen to Nigerians should Obi lose 2023 election

Nigerians across the country have been urged to ensure that they support and vote for Peter Obi in the forthcoming election.

The call was made by a former presidential aspirant, Charles Udeogaranya, in a statement issued on Sunday, November 20.

Udeogaranya called on eligible Nigerian voters to ensure that they use the 2023 election to kick the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party out of power.

"Some people, nobody has seen those who went to school with them," Peter Obi chides top politician, others

Peter Obi, a 2023 presidential candidate said that his age and educational qualification are known to the public.

Obi made this statement while commissioning the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, River state.

The former Anambra state governor said Nigerians are yet to know the essential details of some other presidential candidates contesting the 2023 race.

Source: Legit.ng