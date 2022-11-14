Ahead of the 2023 general election, a comedian and skit maker named Bashir Shola, aka Sola Kafinta, is campaigning for Peter Obi in Kwara state

Shola said he is confident of the Labour Party presidential candidate because he has the support of the Nigerian youths and their parents

The stand-up comedian also revealed in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng what he would do if Obi wins and fails to fulfill his promises

Ilorin, Kwara state - In October 2022, a Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research report predicted a defeat for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Among other reasons, the report stated that Obi, who hails from Anambra in the southeast, lacks the support of the north, the region with higher voter turn-outs.

However, Bashir Shola, aka Sola Kafinta, a stand-up comedian and skit maker based in Ilorin, Kwara state, disagrees with the report by Fitch.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 13, Shola, who is campaigning for Obi in the north-central state, expressed an uncommon optimism that the Labour Party presidential flagbearer will win in 2023.

“Champions aren't made in the gym, Peter Obi will win because he is not running for president, but Nigerian youths and parents are running for President through Obi-Datti,” Shola told Legit.ng.

2023 presidency: Why I am backing Peter Obi to win

Shola is not just campaigning for Obi on social media. He's been seen in several video clips going from one community to the other to preach the gospel of Peter Obi.

Apart from a weekly meeting he holds with members of his support group in various local government areas in Kwara state, the young comedian also recently came up with a campaign called "Operation feed your community."

“I and my team have successfully fed over 500 people from our members who are fully Obidients, and the food items were not distributed to buy votes,” Shola said.

“Labour Party and (its) support groups didn't fund my activities, I am spending my hard-earned money and what other people donated to make sure we achieve a country that will work for you and me."

Shola added that he is backing Obi to win in 2023 because of his plan for the country.

“Well, as a reasonable man, if you listen to Obi's proposed agendas for Nigeria, you will know that you have no choice but to give him maximum support regardless of tribe or religion.

“Meanwhile, Peter Obi is the first Presidential candidate who has rejected a land gift as a governor in Anambra, (and) refused to receive a pension after 8 years as a governor,” he told Legit.ng.

Three things I want Peter Obi to address if he wins in 2023

Shola, who is confident of Obi’s victory in 2023, said the former Anambra state governor knew “this country has failed her citizens in many ways, and he is ready to change the narrative.”

If elected in 2023, the tenacious skit maker said he expects Obi to:

Deal with insecurity

Create employment opportunity

Fix Nigeria’s “economic instability” and the foreign exchange crisis

What I will do if Peter Obi wins in 2023 and fails to fulfill his promises

Asked how he would react if Obi wins in 2023 and fails to fulfill his promises, Shola first responded with “LWKMD,” a Nigerian cyberspeak that means "Laugh Wan Kill Me Die”

“I pray and hope HE Peter Obi delivers as expected, but if he wins and fails to deliver, I assure you that I personally will channel the same efforts I used to promote him to work against him if he is contesting for a second term. Mark my words,” the comedian said with a tone of seriousness.

